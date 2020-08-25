Local library closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The following is a news release from the Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck.

CHUBBUCK – On Monday, Aug. 24, it was confirmed that a staff member of the Portneuf District Library in Chubbuck had tested positive for COVID-19. At the decision of the library’s board of trustees, the library is closed for the next week, with plans to reopen on Tuesday Sept. 1.

Since reopening in May, the library has taken every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus. All books are quarantined upon return. Common areas like computers and bathrooms are disinfected regularly and staff members wear masks and other personal protective equipment as much as possible.

While the library is closed, a professional cleaning company will clean and disinfect the building and all of its surfaces.

The book drop on the south side of the building will remain open for returns and digital services continue to be up and running.

The library parking lot is also available for wi-fi use.