Marsh Valley names new superintendent

ARIMO (Idaho Ed News) — Gary Tucker will replace longtime Marsh Valley Superintendent Marvin Hansen this September.

Trustees chose Tucker, a Utah charter school administrator with ties to Idaho, out of a pool of five candidates during a board meeting Wednesday.

“I am excited to join the Marsh Valley School District,” the Utah-based Summit Academy principal said in a prepared statement.

RELATED | Marsh Valley school trustees discipline superintendent for ethical violations

Prior to becoming an administrator, Tucker taught chemistry, physics, biology and other science courses in East Idaho’s Jefferson County School District. He also has “family ties” in Idaho.

Tucker will begin his duties as superintendent in late September, the district announced.

The search for Hansen’s replacement follows his demotion to an interim role after trustees disciplined him for ethical violations.