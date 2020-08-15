Much-anticipated Hawaiian-themed restaurant in Idaho Falls now open for business

IDAHO FALLS – A Hawaiian-style restaurant on the west side of Idaho Falls officially opened its doors Saturday.

Mahana Fresh opened inside the Railway Crossings strip next to Firehouse Subs and Little Caesars at 11 a.m. The first 50 people got a free bowl and customers can get a $5 bowl all day.

Mahana Fresh is a Hawaiian-themed, fast-casual franchise based in Florida. It offers a build-your-own-bowl menu that includes five different bases to choose from. Among them are several different types of rice, sweet potatoes, noodles and salad. Other toppings include roasted vegetables, grilled meats and sauce.

The build-your-own bowl concept is similar to other restaurants in the area, but Owner Heather Bradshaw says one of Mahana’s most significant differences is that everything is gluten-free and all the meat and vegetables are roasted.

“Everything on the menu is gluten-free and clean, so no hormones, no chemicals, no preservatives,” owner Heather Bradshaw told us in March.

Take-out, delivery and catering will be other options as well.

Owners Alan and Heather Bradshaw were originally planning to open the restaurant in May, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold.

Heather has managed several restaurants before and she wanted to open one of her own. After researching several franchises, she ultimately decided to open Mahana Fresh because it was a new concept for eastern Idaho.

“I like the idea of being one of the first franchisees in this company,” says Heather. “We looked at a lot of different locations in Idaho Falls, but we chose this one because it’s on the west side of town. We feel like the west side of town doesn’t have as many options for food.”

The Idaho Falls store is the fifth location nationwide. Heather says she’s hoping to eventually open another location.

Heather’s son, Kadin Bloxham, will be managing the restaurant and he says they’re excited to start serving customers.

“We’re really excited for all the diversity with the catering, take-out and dining. We really want to capitalize on that opportunity as well as just let everybody know … it really doesn’t matter the age group or what you’re interested in. There’s really something here for everybody,” Bloxham says.

The Railway Crossings plaza is at 423 S. Utah Avenue in Idaho Falls. Mahana’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

Nate Eaton | EastIdahoNews.com