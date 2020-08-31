Police chase ends with car crashing into canal

REXBURG — A man with a felony warrant crashed his car into a canal after running from law enforcement Sunday.

Madison County Sheriff’s Sgt. Isaac Payne says around 3 p.m., Idaho State Police in Fremont County notified deputies they were in pursuit of a silver car. Behind the wheel was a man later identified as 25-year-old Alexander Stephen Pace.

As the car crossed into Madison County, deputies tried using a spike strip to stop the vehicle near the Salem exit of U.S. Highway 20. Pace tried to avoid the spikes but overcorrected and went into a field before crashing into the canal, Payne says.

Pace then got out of the car and ran briefly before law enforcement took him into custody.

Court documents show Pace had a felony bench warrant out of Bonneville County for failing to show up to his preliminary hearing on Aug. 7. In Bonneville County, Pace is facing felony charges of grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail on this warrant and potentially faces additional charges for allegedly running from police and deputies, Payne says.

Pace has run from police before. He is on parole until October 2021 for a felony eluding from law enforcement charge in Butte County.