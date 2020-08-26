Rapper Kanye West will be on Idaho’s presidential ballot this November

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — It’s official: Rapper and Yeezy sneaker mogul Kanye West will be on the presidential ballot in Idaho this November.

Jason Hancock, deputy secretary of state, confirmed to the Statesman that West has qualified to be on the November ballot, and therefore will be an option for Idaho voters. In Idaho, signatures from 1,000 registered voters is the only requirement to be listed as an independent presidential candidate on the general election ballot.

Tuesday is Idaho’s deadline to submit signatures, meaning the list of presidential candidates soon will be finalized.

News of West’s qualification for the Idaho ballot made it “Through The Wire,” as it was first reported by Maggie Haberman at The New York Times.

The Secretary of State’s Office added that those requesting absentee ballots should expect to receive a ballot in the mail starting around the beginning of October, depending on the result of the ongoing special session of the Idaho Legislature. Those in uniform or overseas who requested UOCAVA ballots can expect to receive their ballots around Sept. 18.

West, a world-renowned recording artist accustomed to the “Flashing Lights,” has qualified for ballots in several states, including Utah, Iowa, Colorado and Oklahoma, among others. West is a resident of Wyoming and registered in July to vote in the state as a Republican.

In July, West tweeted that he could beat Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “off of write ins,” and he has since continued his unorthodox presidential campaign. He met with President Donald Trump in the White House in October 2018 and has repeatedly voiced his support for the president.

West has hinted about his desire to run for president since as early as 2015.