Record-breaking trout caught in the Snake River

IDAHO FALLS (KIVI) — A Texas man fishing on the Snake River caught a record-breaking trout.

Sam Hix from Bellaire, Texas, caught a Yellowstone cutthroat trout measuring at 30.5 inches long, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Hix caught the fish Aug. 7 while fishing on the Snake Rier before releasing it back into the water.

The previous record was set by angler Nate Ivy at 28.5 inches in 2016, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

The Yellowstone cutthroat is usually found in Eastern Idaho and is native to the Snake River. The Yellowstone cutthroat is one of four subspecies found in Idaho, according to Idaho Fish and Game.