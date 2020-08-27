Semi-truck hauling gas crashes in Yellowstone National Park

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A semi-truck hauling gasoline tipped over Thursday morning closing a road in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials say Grand Loop Road is closed from Mud Volcano to Fishing Bridge Junction. They report the park crews are at the scene helping Hazmat clean up the mess.

It remains unclear how the semi-truck crashed or if anyone was injured.

Yellowstone has no estimate on how long the road will be closed.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this developing story.