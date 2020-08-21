These 2 strangers helped a stranded mother with a broken car. We’re thanking them for Feel Good Friday.

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago, we received the following email from a woman named Allison:

My car broke down the other day. I was on my way home to retrieve my disabled son from his therapist and luckily I was able to pull over in the parking lot where these Chance and Ric work at Idaho Material Handling.

They got my hood open, got the cap off of my boiling coolant, filled it with antifreeze of their own and let me pull up to the shop and they pressure washed everything down and got it cool enough for me to get it home to Rigby. With my boyfriend working out of town, I don’t know what I would have done had it not been for these two taking time out of their day and helping me. I don’t know how to thank them.

We decided to thank Ric and Chance for Feel Good Friday. Allison joined us, along with her 14-year-old son, and we surprised them.

Watch the video above to see what happened!