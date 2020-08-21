WATCH LIVE: Idaho Falls School District 91 meeting on reopening

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls School District 91 school board has called a special meeting for Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss modifying the calendar and delaying the start of classes until Sept. 8.

Last Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 to put aside its previous reopening plan, and allow students to attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday, and learn from home on Friday.

Since the vote, groups and individuals have voiced their opinions, both for and against the new plan. A newly created advocacy group “Teachers, Parents, and Patrons United” hosted an “Occupy Rally” Wednesday outside the district office that was supported by the Idaho Falls Education Association. On Thursday, IFEA held their own rally outside the district office.

On the other side, thousands of parents in favor of the newly modified plan have signed a letter to the school board expressing their thoughts. You can read it here.

The Thursday evening board meeting will not include any public input. We will be streaming it live in the video player above.

If approved, changes to the school calendar would not impact athletic schedules.