9/11 information tour set up at Porter Park in Rexburg

REXBURG — It’s been 19 years since the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City and Washington D.C. resulted in 2,977 deaths of civilians and first responders.

To help locals remember the day, the Madison Fire Department has set up a flag display and informational tour for Rexburg residents to learn about 9/11 while walking through the park. Lt. Dave Harrington told EastIdahoNews.com this is a yearly tradition they are happy to do for the community.

“This is our way of carrying on the memory of those that fell,” he said.

The display includes 114 flags and 38 stations with facts, photos, quotes, and other information about the terror attacks.

The tour begins on the corner of South 2nd West and West 2nd South by Deseret Book. The display goes north along the path in Porter Park. The facts are presented in chronological order that outlines the history of the fateful day.

“We are thousands of miles away from New York City,” Harrington said. “But it affects us the same.”

At around 6 p.m. tonight, the fire department will be on the west side of the park displaying their garrison flag from the top of their ladders on their firetrucks. This way, if people are too busy to take the full walk in the park, those that drive by can still see the flag. Additionally, Harrington explained that near the bell at the Madison County Fire Station is an I-beam from one of the two towers. They hold it there to remember and honor the first responders and are happy to provide more ways for the community to do the same.

“When something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us,” he said.