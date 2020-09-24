Country star Kane Brown featured in upcoming drive-in concert

REXBURG — Fans of modern country music are in for a treat this weekend when Kane Brown comes to drive-in screens at the Teton Vu Drive-In in Rexburg and The Spud Drive-In in Driggs for a special one-night concert event.

The show is the latest event put on by Encore Live as part of their Encore Drive-In Nights series. Previous events have featured Blake Shelton and Metallica.

This weekend’s concert spotlights Brown, a groundbreaking country star who became the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts simultaneously. Known for hits like “Lose It,” “Heaven” and “What Ifs,” Brown amassed a staggering amount of success relatively quickly since his cover of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” went viral in 2015.

Saturday’s show will give fans an up-close-and-personal experience with Brown, including interviews and behind-the-scenes segments that help paint a more intimate portrait of the country star. Encore Live CEO Walter Kinzie said that Brown’s show will further cement the popularity of the drive-in concert format with music fans.

“We are so humbled by fans’ response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events,” Kinzie said in a press release. “We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative. Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we’ve entertained more than 730,000 fans all over North America. Kane’s upcoming show is further proof that people are really into the drive-in concert experience.”

Brown will be joined by special guests Granger Smith, Lauren Alaina and Jimmie Allen for Saturday’s show. The concert experience promises to give fans a good cross-section of what’s new and hot in country music.

Drive-ins participating in the Kane Brown drive-in event will follow CDC guidelines for protecting against the spread of COVID-19. This will include keeping to proper social distancing, contactless ticking methods and following any state and local healthcare mandates.

In spite of the pandemic, Saturday night’s Kane Brown Encore Drive-In Nights show promises a unique experience with one of country music’s biggest stars. Fans can participate by hitting up this link for tickets. Admission is on a per vehicle basis, with one ticket covering up to six people per car.

For more information, visit the websites for the Teton Vu Drive-In or The Spud Drive-In. You can also visit the event’s Facebook page.