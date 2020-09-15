Firefighters battling 150-acre fire near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – Multiple agencies are battling a fire six miles west of the Blackfoot Reservoir.

A news release from the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center indicates the 150-acre Blackfoot Mountain Fire started around 2:15 Monday afternoon on private land.

The fire quickly spread to state land and is burning in grass, brush and juniper.

A cause has not yet been determined.

Crews are working to contain the fire right now. They estimate full containment at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No evacuations or injuries have been reported but several buildings are in close proximity to the flames. Powerlines are near the fire perimeter as well.

Air and ground crews are battling the blaze, including the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Caribou County Fire Department. There are six federal engines on-site, along with one water tender, a helicopter and six retardant planes.