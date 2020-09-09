Former CEO of Portneuf Medical Center passes away

POCATELLO (KPVI) — A former chief executive officer of Portneuf Medical Center has died.

Doctor Pat Hermanson was the C.E.O. of Portneuf from 2001 through 2009 and oversaw the merger of Pocatello Regional Medical Center and Bannock Regional Medical Center.

He also worked as the Health Care Administration Program Director at Idaho State University from 2011 through 2016.

A graduate of West Point in 1973, Doctor Hermanson also had a Master of Science Degree from the University of Utah and a Doctor of Health Administration degree from Central Michigan University.

Hermanson semi-retired in 2018 and was residing in Colorado.

He passed away on Monday in Thornton.