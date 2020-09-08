GALLERY: Damage and destruction from Monday night’s wind storm

Photo submitted by Karla SB Reynolds

Chubbuck | Adriana Cooper

Shingles torn off of roof | Alicia Carper Clark

Trees west of Blackfoot | Alicia Carper Clark

Idaho Falls | Ariel Aarness

Destroyed Shed in Blackfoot | Ashlei Martin

By Midget Market in Idaho Falls | Ashley Dalton

Tree damage on the road in Hibbard | Brian Candace Rasmussen

Off of First Street in Idaho Falls | Carla Lopez

In the Idaho Falls/Coltman area | Christi Storer Smith

Flag damage in Rigby | Corey Danielson

Trampoline destruction in Iona | Cressa Baum Morris

Tree fallen on house in Blackfoot | Debra Baron Wallace

Damage to graves and tombstones | Denise Mickelsen

Denise Mickelsen

Denise Mickelsen

Denise Mickelsen

Fence taken down in Idaho Falls | Ericka N Alonso Erives

Roof pulled off posts in Blackfoot | Jessy Marriott Banner

Tree fallen in front of the temple in Idaho Falls | Jonathan Doe

Debris in field in Archer | Katie Jo Saurey

Tree broken into three pieces in Firth | Megan Mecham

Tree fallen on house and cars in Shelley | Patty Judy

Idaho Falls | Phillip Langston

Tree blocking road | Rebecca Curtis

Walkway blocked in Rexburg | Sarah Versey

Tree damage to truck | Shana Macfarlane

Inside view of truck damage | Shana Macfarlane

Trampoline flipped in Ammon | Shannon Hummer

Tree and fence damage in Idaho Falls | Shannon Louise Hogoboom

Neighborhood fence in Idaho Falls | Tiip S Jones

Trampoline carried to truck | Silva

Tree covering car | Mike Ellwood

Tree torn through trampoline in Blackfoot | Austin Michelle Wadsworth