Idaho Falls to begin making ADA improvements to sidewalks on these streets
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls, Idaho Transportation Department and local contractor Depatco will begin making ADA sidewalk and pedestrian marking improvements starting Tuesday on the following roads:
- Garfield Street from Freeman Avenue to Woodruff Avenue
- John Adams Parkway from Freeman Avenue to Croft Drive
- 5th Street from Lee Avenue to Higbee Avenue
- 9th Street at Emerson Avenue
- 10th Street from Lee Avenue to Higbee Avenue
- 12th Street from Lee Avenue to Higbee Avenue
Ramps will also be installed at the street corners along 25th Street, between St. Clair Road and Briarcliff Avenue.
Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone. The anticipated completion date of the construction is Oct. 20.
For questions or concerns about this project, contact Depatco at (208) 458-4000.
Additional information on Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the city’s website.