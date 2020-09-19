Idaho officials react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, order flags to half-staff

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho officials shared their condolences following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night and issued a flag at half-staff directive.

Justice Ginsburg was 87 years old, and died from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. A Supreme Court spokeswoman said she died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington D.C.

In honor of her, the Officer of the Governor issued an advisory to fly flags at half-staff beginning immediately and until a burial ceremony.

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement he admired her courage and sends his condolences.

“Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart leader on the issues and causes important to her,” Crapo said in a statement. “While I did not agree with some of her opinions on matters of legal doctrine, I respect her courage to hold steadfast to her beliefs. Prior to her service on the Supreme Court, her work with Idaho-based attorney Allen Derr helped overturn laws allowing discrimination on the basis of sex. She fought a hard fight against cancer, and her legacy will continue for many more generations. At this time of grief and sadness, I offer my condolences and deepest sympathies to her family, friends and loved ones.”

U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), issued the following statement on Saturday.

“Vicki’s and my thoughts and prayers go out to Justice Ginsberg’s family. I did not know her well but I admired her commitment to public service and intellect, though I disagreed with her politically. I did, however, know her friend Justice Scalia well, and one day, while fishing with him in Idaho, we had occasion to talk about his friendship with Justice Ginsberg, given his profound opposite view on almost all issues. He said plainly that they were friends because they treated each other with dignity, respect, and kindness. All of us could build a lasting memorial to these two remarkable people by abandoning the hate, animosity, and vitriol so prevalent in politics today, and turn instead to treating everyone with dignity, respect, and kindness, making the world a better place.”

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) issued the following statement on Twitter Saturday.

I appreciate that she could disagree with her colleagues and yet still respect them, forming lasting friendships, like the one she and the late Justice Scalia shared. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time. — Cong. Mike Simpson (@CongMikeSimpson) September 19, 2020

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in a Tweet posted Friday evening he sends his sympathy’s to her family and reflected on Justice Ginsburg’s local impacts.