ISP seeking witnesses in wrong-way driver crash that killed a man

The following is a news release and video from Idaho State Police.

Investigators with the Idaho State Police and the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office have new evidence that indicates there may be more witnesses to a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 Friday afternoon. That driver is accused of causing a crash that killed a Spokane Valley man. Troopers are urging any additional witnesses to come forward.

Troopers appreciate one witness who has come forward with a dashcam video. The video, courtesy of the Grabert family, shows a grey SUV traveling the wrong way on the eastbound interstate just moments before the collision. Several eastbound drivers are seen quickly swerving to miss the wrong-way suspect vehicle.

Several witnesses stopped and gave statements to investigating troopers following the collision. The video, however, shows a number of other drivers who may have witnessed the wrong-way suspect vehicle who have not yet spoken to police.

Troopers are urging anyone who witnessed a grey SUV traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I90 just west of Coeur d’Alene at approximately 12:37 p.m. last Friday, Sept. 11, and has not yet spoken with them to contact ISP’s Coeur d’Alene office via ISP dispatch at (208) 209-8730.

“A young man sadly did not survive this crash. The video shows there may be more people who can help us put together what happened. We hope when those folks realize what they witnessed, they’ll contact investigating troopers,” said Captain John Kempf of the Idaho State Police District 1 in Coeur d’Alene.

The driver of the sedan, Jeremy T. Scherer, 24, of Spokane Valley died from his injuries.

After being treated by medical personnel, the alleged wrong-way driver was arrested on the following:

Arrested: Christine M. Cann, 57, Coeur d Alene

Charge: Vehicular Manslaughter