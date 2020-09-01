Local dental clinic holding free screening for kids Wednesday

RIGBY – Residents of Rigby and surrounding communities now have a new dental option for their kids.

Rigby Pediatric Dental opened July 13 at 688 Rigby Lake Drive, Suite 4 and owner Kory Bingham tells EastIdahoNews.com the response has been very positive.

“It’s been a great reception from the community. People have been excited to find out who the pediatric dentist is here in town. They’re glad they don’t have to go to Idaho Falls or Rexburg,” Bingham says.

A grand opening celebration and open house is in the works Saturday, Sept. 19, but the clinic is also providing a free dental screening for kids 5 and under on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

“The idea behind this is to inform parents that children need to have a dental home,” Bingham says. “If they’ve never had an experience at a dentist, this will help provide an easy first experience to come here and see what it’s like.”

The screening will include a visual scan of the inside and outside of the mouth and is not intended to be a comprehensive exam.

It will go from 8 a.m. to noon. Cafe Catalina’s, a new restaurant in Rigby, will provide refreshments. Prizes will be given to every child who comes.

Bingham says the clinic was designed with kids in mind and includes TVs on the ceiling to help distract kids and a play area with kid-friendly artwork on the walls.

One of the things that make Rigby Pediatric Dental unique, according to Bingham, is a digital X-ray system that ensures children’s exposure to radiation is low.

“It’s the safest type of X-ray system you can have,” says Bingham.

If you’re concerned about social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bingham says all the treatment rooms are separate, allowing built-in isolation from other patients.

Bingham was inspired to become a dentist because he had a positive experience with his family dentist growing up who always treated him well. He says he enjoys the interaction with children in his practice.

Bingham is happy to be in the community and is looking forward to serving local kids.

Rigby Pediatric Dental shares a space with Mooso Orthodontics, which is slated to open later this month.

The clinic’s current operating hours are Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but that’s expected to increase with consumer demand.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call (208) 600-0330 or visit the website.

