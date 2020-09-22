Locals learn what it’s like to be a police officer during IFPD Citizen Academy

IDAHO FALLS — Members of the community are learning what it is like to be a police officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department Citizen Academy.

The seven-week course held its first class Wednesday with a tour of the police department’s facilities and the county dispatch center.

On Saturday, students buckled up as IFPD driving instructors showed attendees the limits of police cars as they respond to emergencies.

“Most times you see a police officer, they are going to be in a vehicle,” IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said. “Driving safely and driving safely in high liability situations are a big part of what it takes to be a police officer.”

An Idaho Falls Police Officer shows how to perform a pursuit intervention technique or PIT menuvuer at the Citizen’s Academy | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Officers told class members there are strict limitations behind pursuing a suspect or even using the emergency red and blue lights to respond to a call. The situation usually has to involve risk to life.

“There has to be a very serious reason why an officer is doing that,” Clements said. “The officers have to be capable when they initiate a pursuit.”

Officers who teach the courses, including the driving demonstration, have diverse backgrounds like many of the class members. Class participants range from city council members to those curious about how police operate.

“I always watch ‘Live PD’ (an A&E documentary that follows police departments in real-time as they patrol their communities) and love that,” class member Chris Armstrong said. “I have some friends that are cops, sheriff deputies. It’s always interested me and I have an interest in becoming law enforcement at some point.”

The police academy continues this week with instruction about crime scene investigations, firearms, use of force, K9 and SWAT teams, as well as more day to day operations of the department.

“This gives us an opportunity to interact with everyone,” Clements said. “It’s good for our officers and it’s good for the community.”

The Fall 2020 Citizen Academy marks the 45 time the department has held such a course. While those interested missed the cutoff time to sign up for this year, the Department plans to have a similar course again next fall. Clements said those interested should follow the Department’s social media and website for information.