Man accused of trafficking meth, hydrocodone pills

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police on Wednesday.

IDAHO FALLS – On Aug. 31, shortly before midnight, Idaho Falls Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 8th Street and Lee Avenue after the officer recognized the driver and confirmed that he was driving on a suspended license.

An officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle and observed a baggie of marijuana visible sticking out of the passenger’s pocket. The officer asked the passenger, identified as Tony Sallings, to step out of the vehicle and conducted a search of his person.

Officers located 54.2 grams of methamphetamine, 98 hydrocodone pills and two baggies of marijuana with a total weight of 3.75 grams, and drug paraphernalia on Sallings’ person. Sallings admitted that he did not have a prescription for the hydrocodone pills.

Tony Sallings, a 51-year-old male Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.