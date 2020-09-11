Man killed in crash near Carey
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
On Friday, Sept. 11, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on US-20 near milepost 193, west of Carey.
Dennis Johnson, 62, of Boise, was driving westbound on US-20 in a 1999 Ford F250 pickup. The pickup truck went off the right shoulder where it rolled. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.