Man sentenced for committing several crimes in two counties over multiple days

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man will go to prison after committing several crimes in two counties.

Kenneth Jensen, 31, was ordered by District Judge Dane H. Watkins to spend two to 10 years in prison. Jensen pleaded guilty to felony attempted robbery, two counts of grand theft, malicious injury to property, aggravated assault or battery on law enforcement, burglary and attempted burglary. The charges came from both Bingham and Bonneville Counties after Jensen committed several crimes over multiple days and even spending a short stint in jail.

As part of a plea agreement reached between prosecutors in both counties, a slew of charges were dismissed, including aggravated battery, felony domestic battery, fleeing or eluding police, second charges of grand theft, and assault or battery on law enforcement. Prosecutors also dismissed several misdemeanor charges.

On March 21, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tried stopping Jensen on U.S. Highway 26 near Swan Valley when he took off. At the time, Jensen was wanted for an alleged domestic incident.

Deputies pulled back as Jensen went into Wyoming and state troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol used spike strips to stop him. He was arrested and charged with eluding, reckless driving, speeding and driving while under the influence in Wyoming.

Just days after being released from jail, a second incident unfolded on March 25 when Bingham County Sheriff deputies were called to a fight at the Sage Hill Truck Stop and Casino. When deputies got to the truck stop, Jensen had already taken off in a pickup pulling a trailer that he reportedly stole in Bonneville County.

Bonneville County was looking for the stolen truck in connection to two burglaries that happened around this time.

The victim told detectives that Jensen had just approached him wearing a mask and demanding cash. When the victim said he had no cash and only his credit card, Jensen replied, “Give me all your money, or I’m going to kill you,” according to court documents.

The victim went inside the truck stop to call 911 when Jensen then allegedly grabbed a windshield washer and began breaking the door handles and scratching the paint. An altercation then occurred when the victim took Jensen to the ground to stop damaging his truck.

Fort Hall Police and sheriff deputies ended up finding Jensen in the stolen truck and began a pursuit. Jensen drove over an overpass on Interstate 15 until he reached a dead end. That is when things turned violent. Jensen tried backing up, hitting a Fort Hall Police car.

“Jensen brandished a weapon and a Bingham County Deputy fired at him striking him,” Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said in a previous news release. “Jensen was transported to Portneuf Medical Center and was checked on but he refused medical treatment and was transported to the Bingham County Jail.”

Watkins also ordered Jensen to pay several thousand dollars in fees and fines.