Man tries to run away from DUI crash while holding beer, say deputies

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

On, Sept. 2, 2020, just after 10 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to an injury crash at the intersection of North Yellowstone and 25th East. As the first deputy was arriving on scene, he observed a blue pickup involved in the crash driving away. The deputy attempted to stop the pickup as it proceeded south on 25th East and driving into the oncoming lane of traffic. The pickup reached speeds up to 57 mph before turning into a neighborhood near 1st Street and coming to a stop in a cul-de-sac.

The driver was seen by the deputy exiting the vehicle and trying to run away holding a beer in one hand.

The deputy quickly caught up to the man and after a brief struggle was able to get him handcuffed and secured.

The man was identified as 60-year old Cory E. Wardle, of Idaho Falls, and deputies at the crash scene found Wardle had rear-ended a vehicle stopped at the light. Witnesses advised Wardle’s vehicle backed up and then rear-ended the vehicle a second time.

After that, witnesses told deputies they had brief contact with Wardle and that he appeared to be intoxicated. The occupants of the other vehicle involved, two adults and one juvenile, reported bumps and bruises, but sought medical treatment on their own after clearing the scene.

Wardle was transported by deputies to Idaho Falls Community Hospital to be checked for injuries as well as a blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Deputies found in Wardle’s criminal history three prior felony DUI convictions within the past two years in both Bingham and Bonneville County. After being cleared at the hospital, Wardle was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on felony driving under the influence and eluding an officer in a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor resisting and obstructing and leaving the scene of an accident.