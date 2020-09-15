Organizers gearing up for mountain bike race in Pocatello this weekend

POCATELLO – Oregon Trail Bikes in Pocatello is partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union and other businesses for a bike race this weekend.

The second annual Fall Ultra mountain bike race is happening at Centennial Park in Pocatello this Saturday. The race begins at 7 a.m. Participants can choose between a 50-kilometer or 100-kilometer race.

Organizers worked with the Southeast Idaho Health Department to create a health plan that would allow the race to take place despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have our safety plan in place and we have our permits in place for these challenging rides in a spectacular environment,” Race Director Jeff Hough says in a news release.

Hough is a lifelong resident of Pocatello and a board member for the Pocatello Sports Committee. He tells EastIdahoNews.com the trails in Pocatello are as good as any in other communities and he began hosting a race last year to raise awareness.

He’s inviting people to participate again this year.

The race is expected to last until 3 p.m.

A bike wash station will be on-hand and there will be fully stocked aid stations throughout the race. Lunch will be served immediately following. Cash prizes and swag bags will be available as well.

The best time for spectators to cheer on the racers is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost is $110 for the 50-kilometer race and $130 for the 100-kilometer race. The proceeds will benefit the Pocatello Pioneers high school mountain bike team and trail maintenance throughout the community.

The race is being sponsored by ICCU, Idaho Army National Guard, The Sand Trap, Pocatello Sports Committee, D.L. Evans Bank and the U.S. Forest Service.

To register or learn more, click here.