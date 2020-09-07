Over 21,000 rainbow trout will be released in east Idaho this month. Here’s where you can find them.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Fall isn’t just for hunting! It’s also a great time of year to wet a fly or dunk a worm in your favorite fishery.

Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 21,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during September.

Some notable stocking highlights include:

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 2,250 Rainbow Trout. This is a very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 Rainbow Trout. Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this small reservoir is a nice local fishing spot and easily fished from the bank.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located eight miles north of Malad City, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 750 Rainbow Trout. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello behind Indian Hills Elementary, this 3-acre pond offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home.

Johnson Reservoir – 750 Rainbow Trout. Located near Preston, this 50-acre irrigation reservoir surrounded by large cottonwood trees is home to a variety of warm water species.

Location and number of trout

Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam) – 750. Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 250. Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Portneuf River (Crane Creek access, below Center Street Bridge in Lava Hot Springs) – 330. Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Portneuf River (Below Pebble/ above Lava Hot Springs) – 1,250. Aug. 31 – Sept. 4

Snake River (Tilden, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley) – 2,000. Sept. 7-11

Crystal Springs Pond – 750. Sept. 14-18

Edson Fichter Pond – 750. Sept. 14-18

Bear River (Below Alexander Dam) 250. Sept. 14-18

Bear River (Oneida Narrows at Red Point and 1st Bridge Below Oneida Dam) – 1,500. Sept. 14-18

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100. Sept. 14-18

Deep Creek Reservoir – 1,000. Sept. 14-18

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150. Sept. 14-18

Johnson Reservoir – 750. Sept. 14-18

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 250. Sept. 14-18

Portneuf River (Crane Creek access, below Center Street Bridge in Lava Hot Springs) – 330. Sept. 14-18

Bannock Reservoir – 1,000. Sept. 28 – Oct. 2

Montpelier Reservoir – 900. Sept. 28 – Oct. 2

Blackfoot Reservoir – 3,000. Sept. 28 – Oct. 2

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.