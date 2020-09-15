Texas man sent to prison for stalking Idaho woman, putting her through ‘pure hell’

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Texas man was sentenced to prison after he put an Idaho woman through “pure hell,” according to an Ada County judge.

Carl Mitchell — a 28-year-old resident of The Woodlands, Texas — was charged in May with felony counts of malicious injury to property and witness intimidation, as well as a misdemeanor count of stalking, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to the stalking and witness intimidation charges in July.

On Monday, he was sentenced to a term of up to five years in prison, but will be eligible for parole after two years. Fourth District Judge Steven Hippler also entered a no-contact order that prohibits Mitchell to contact the victim. Online court records show he was given credit for the 136 days he’s served in jail.

Prosecutors say that between April and May of this year, Mitchell sent hundreds of texts to a woman from 20-30 different phone numbers, recorded her phone calls with other people, and watched the woman through a security system he assembled. Mitchell did this after a brief relationship with her.

While the woman was staying in a hotel, Mitchell allegedly keyed her car, which led to the malicious injury to property charge.

At the Monday sentencing hearing, Hippler called Mitchell’s behavior “beyond shocking,” according to the news release. He added that Mitchell put the woman through “pure hell.”

“Thank you to the victim for having the courage to report these crimes to law enforcement, and thank you to the Boise Police Department for their thorough investigation,” said Jan Bennetts, Ada County prosecutor, in the news release.

As of Tuesday morning, Mitchell was in the custody of the Ada County Jail. He will be transferred to the Idaho Department of Correction to serve his prison term.

NEED HELP?

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence, at 720 W. Washington St. in Boise, or online at wcaboise.org.

The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care after an assault.

Anyone in need of help or who believes they may be in a violent relationship is encouraged to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).