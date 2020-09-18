Thank A Police Officer walk scheduled for Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — Locals are invited to attend a law enforcement appreciation walk Saturday as part of national Thank A Police Officer Day.

The event will take place along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Riverwalk at 11 a.m. Attendees will meet at the Veterans War Memorial before the event starts. The Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Police Auxilliary, which is comprised of family members of local law enforcement, is hosting the appreciation walk.

An organizer, who did not wish to be named, said the event gives the community a chance to thank police officers for their service. Auxiliary leaders ask people who come to bring signs, flags and wear blue. There will also be a large poster that attendees can sign, which will signify their appreciation for their local law enforcement.

“I think the police department definitely feels that they do have the support of the community,” the organizer said. “They do appreciate that. We’re not seeing the riots here like other (places in the country). The community has been very open and officers appreciate that.”

Auxillary leaders also said it’s appropriate to wave, display blue ribbons or say thank you any time they see an officer.

“I think just that acknowledgment just goes a really long way to us as human beings,” the president said.