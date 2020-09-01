U.S. Senate candidate taking questions from southeastern Idahoans on 12-day tour

DRIGGS — Paulette Jordan, a candidate for senator in Idaho, will be making stops throughout eastern Idaho during a 12-day “Multi-County Tour of Southern Idaho.”

Jordan, who unsuccessfully ran against Gov. Brad Little in 2018, is running against United States Sen. Jim Risch.

“She really cares a lot about people first,” Abby Reeser, part of Jordan’s campaign team, told EastIdahoNews.com. “She wants to hold town hall meetings to meet community members and students alike and get an idea of what their concerns are for the state and what she would need to do as their representative.”

Questions from voters will be taken at each event.

“Along this tour, Jordan will focus on defending Idahoans against COVID-19. In addition to encouraging all residents to wear masks and follow safeguards, Jordan will discuss the ways she will work toward greater protection for all Idahoans in the Senate,” according to a news release.

Jordan is a member of the Coeur d’Alene tribe. More information about Jordan’s campaign can be found on her website.

All events will be streamed through Facebook live. Event names marked with “*” denote a virtual-only event. The full list of stops in her tour are as follows:

Tuesday, September 1

Teton County Town Hall with Paulette Jordan

Spud Drive In Theatre – 2175 S Highway 33 Driggs, ID 83422

7-9PM MDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/312619/

Wednesday, September 2

Pocatello Meet & Greet with Paulette Jordan

Portneuf Wellness Complex – 10588 Fairgrounds, Pocatello, ID 83201

6 – 8PM MDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313359/

Thursday, September 3

Truman Banquet

Motor Vu Drive-In

2095 N Yellowstone Hwy Idaho Falls, ID 83401

7PM MDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-truman-banquet-tickets-99907580262

Friday, September 4

Students for Paulette Town Hall

Beehive Pavilion – S 2nd W & 3rd W, Rexburg, ID 83440

6:30 – 8PM MDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313454/

Saturday, September 5

Ketchum Town Hall with Paulette Jordan

Ketchum Town Square Stage – 480 4th Street East Ketchum, ID 83340

6PM – 7PM MDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313456/

Tuesday, September 8

Twin Falls Town Hall with Paulette Jordan

Twin Falls City Park – 400 Shoshone St E Twin Falls, ID 83301

6PM – 8PM MDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313458/

Wednesday, September 9

Valley County Town Hall with Paulette Jordan*

Virtual ZOOM Meeting

7PM – 8PM MDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313459/

Thursday, September 10

Salmon Town Hall with Paulette Jordan*

Virtual ZOOM Meeting

7PM – 8PM MDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313461/

Sunday, September 13

Veterans for Paulette Town Hall*

Hosted by Lawrence Wilkerson (former chief of staff to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell)

Virtual ZOOM Meeting

7PM – 8PM MDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pauletteforsenate2020/event/313464/

