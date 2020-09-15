Wines in the Wild goes virtual

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The Tautphaus Park Zoological Society (TPZS), a nonprofit organization that supports the Idaho Falls Zoo, is hosting its first-ever virtual fundraiser with Wines in the Wild: Home Edition.

TPZS’ immensely popular annual fundraising events like Wines in the Wild, Zoo Brew, and Boo at the Zoo support education, zoo improvements, and conservation efforts at the Idaho Falls Zoo. The unfortunately necessary cancellation of in-person zoo fundraisers caused by COVID-19 has created a massive 90% loss of revenue for TPZS which means the progress on anticipated projects at the zoo, including beginning construction on a new entrance and gift shop, will be significantly delayed.

To supplement the loss, TPZS has developed an online fundraiser for the zoo which people can enjoy in the comfort and safety of their own homes. Wines in the Wild: Home Edition, sponsored by Broulim’s Food Stores, features unique and exclusive “carry-out party in a box” options that will include an appetizer, dessert, wine, and décor. There are box options for 2 or 12 people. As part of your home experience, Broulim’s and the zoo will host a live event featuring a wine pairing experience and a special virtual zookeeper animal interaction.

“We encourage you to find ways to celebrate on your own in a safe, socially distant way,” says TPZS Executive Director Laurie Gravatt. “Maybe you could gather a few close friends or family to spread out and join us from your own back yard.”

The boxes are very limited and only available to purchase online at https://www.tpzs.info/home-edition/ from Friday, Sept. 11 to Monday, Sept. 21. Place your order today! You’ll pick up your Home Edition box on Friday, Sept. 25 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the William J. Maeck Education Center located at the front entrance of the Idaho Falls Zoo.

Unpack your box, settle back, and enjoy a brand-new, on-of-a-kind virtual look at the zoo in the comfort of your own home as you’ll tune in to the exclusive Broulim’s/Zoo live stream on Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 p.m.

Your zoo needs YOU! Support your Idaho Falls Zoo by making tax-exempt donations at https://www.tpzs.info/donate/ and participate in this first-ever unique virtual event!

Updates on zoo happenings and events can be found on the Idaho Falls Zoo’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts or visit www.idahofallszoo.org.