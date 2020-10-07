7 Questions with Emmy: Pizza Pie Cafe founder Matt Smith
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
7 Questions
It’s time for “7 Questions with Emmy” and this week she is speaking with Matt Smith, the founder of Pizza Pie Cafe. The all-you-can-eat buffets have restaurants in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and other locations in Idaho and Utah.
Emmy asks Matt why he wanted to open a restaurant, what makes a good employee, if it’s hard to open a business and more.
