7 Questions with Emmy: Pizza Pie Cafe founder Matt Smith

It’s time for “7 Questions with Emmy” and this week she is speaking with Matt Smith, the founder of Pizza Pie Cafe. The all-you-can-eat buffets have restaurants in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and other locations in Idaho and Utah.

Emmy asks Matt why he wanted to open a restaurant, what makes a good employee, if it’s hard to open a business and more.

If you’re wondering what “7 Questions” is, read more about it here and if you have an idea of someone Emmy should interview, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.

7 Questions with Emmy: Garcia’s owner Ken Despot

Emmy interviews Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison