Brrr!!! Eastern Idaho sets record low temperatures Monday

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idahoans woke up to bone-chilling weather Monday morning as record-low temperatures set in across the region.

Idaho Falls saw a low of 1 degree, shattering the previous record of 17 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Pocatello reached 3 degrees, breaking the previous record of 13 degrees.

Sunday also saw record lows of 8 degrees in Idaho falls and 11 degrees in Pocatello.

Rexburg also saw colder than normal temperatures, with a low of 12 degrees on Sunday. The previous record low was set 17 years ago.

The cold temperatures are due to a pressure system filtering in cold Canadian Air into Montana, Idaho and Utah, according to the National Weather Service. The system also brought a dusting of snow across the Snake River Plain on Sunday.

Normal average temperatures for Oct. are in the 40s.

The cold weather shouldn’t last for long. A high-pressure system is expected to move across the west, bringing normal temperatures from Wednesday into the weekend.

