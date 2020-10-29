Crash near County Line Road blocking traffic on Highway 20

TODAY'S WEATHER
EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at 
Updated at

Courtesy Joe Hedrick

RIGBY — A crash near County Line Road is blocking eastbound traffic on U.S. Highway 20, Idaho State Police says.

Witnesses say traffic is being diverted to the exit. We will post more information here as it becomes available.

