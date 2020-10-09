Fire heavily damages Pocatello duplex

POCATELLO — A fire heavily damaged a Pocatello duplex Thursday night.

Firefighters rushed to the multi-unit home on the 1300 block of West Eldridge Road just before 7 p.m. after someone called dispatch to report the fire. Pocatello Fire Department spokeswoman Kim Stouse told EastIdahoNews.com that minutes later, firefighters arrived at the duplex to find one of the units engulfed in flames.

Everyone inside the home got outside safely and firefighters got the blaze under control at around 7:25 p.m. KPVI reports that neighbors reported hearing pops or explosions as the fire spread.

No one was injured from the fire.

Stouse explained at least one of the units of the duplex is not habitable and will require extensive renovations. The second unit also sustained some damage, but the fire was stopped before impacting neighboring homes.

Fire Department investigators they believe the fire was accidental and caused by people outside near the deck area.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and damage estimates were not yet completed as of Friday afternoon.