Idaho Falls Zoo, Life Care Center hosting Community Appreciation Day

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

Thanks once again to the generous support of Life Care Center, the Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting its annual Community Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. .

During the event, everyone ages four and over gets in to the zoo for only $1.00 AND a can of food per person. Three and under, as usual, is free. Admission without a can of food is $3.00 per person.

Guests will also have the chance to get some fun giveaways courtesy of Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.

“Life Care Center of Idaho Falls has been a proud sponsor of our Idaho Falls Zoo for many years because of it’s unique ability to bring together the community we serve and love while providing a safe, uplifting, educational atmosphere,” says Jared Anderson, Life Care Center’s business development liaison.

All food collected during Community Appreciation Day will be donated to the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls.

“Community Appreciation Day is the zoo’s way of saying thanks to you the members of our great community for all the tremendous support you provide to the zoo,” says Zoo Director David Pennock. “It’s also a way the zoo and Life Care Center help our community by stocking some of the shelves at the Community Food Basket.”

