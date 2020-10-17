Idaho produced film to premiere at the Old Idaho Penitentiary in Boise

BOISE (KIVI) – The Old Idaho Penitentiary promises a good scare this Halloween season with the screening of the film “The Skeptic and the Scientist.” The film is about a group of people who have a YouTube channel and are investigating a prison.

The crew has been working on the film for almost nine months and it’s almost entirely shot at the Old Idaho Pen. They have also brought in some big names to be in the project, like Todd Bridges from “Diff’rent Strokes.” The crew includes locals and people from out of state.

Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers and they will share their experiences producing a film at the Old Idaho Pen.

“The crew also had some unique paranormal experiences of their own while they were filming and from what I understand, they’re incorporating some of those stories into the film so we’re excited to see that,” said Jacey Brain, inter-operative specialist for the Old Idaho Pen.

Tickets are $10 and seating is limited due to COVID-19 regulations. The screening is happening on October 23-24. Doors open at 8 p.m. for 9 p.m. showings and 11 p.m. for midnight showings.

People are invited to explore the grounds and grab concessions before the movie. All proceeds benefit the Idaho State Historical Society.

For more information and to buy a ticket, click here. You can also visit the film’s website and Facebook page.

WATCH A TRAILER OF THE FILM BELOW: