Man rushed to hospital after getting hit by car in Ammon

AMMON — A man was rushed to the hospital after police say he was hit by a car near the Ammon Walmart.

The crash happened shortly after midnight on Saturday and involved a pedestrian and vehicle on the 1600 block of 25th East (Hitt Road).

Preliminary police reports show the driver was headed northbound through the intersection with a green light as the man was hit while trying to cross the road, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

The man’s name has not been released, but Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says they took the 25-year-old to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the fire department assisted IFPD in the response.