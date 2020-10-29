New details released on US 20 motorcycle, car crash

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police.

On Oct. 28, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a minor injury crash, eastbound US 20 at milepost 318, north of Ucon.

Phoebe Kunz, 19, of Idaho Falls, was traveling eastbound on US 20 in a 2017 Nissan Versa. Kenyon Smith, 27, of Idaho Falls was also traveling eastbound on US 20 on a 2003 Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

While slowing in a construction zone, Kunz was rear-ended by Smith. Smith was not wearing a helmet. Kunz was wearing a seatbelt.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately 30 minutes. Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, Jefferson QRU, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and Idaho Transportation Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

RIGBY — A crash near County Line Road is blocking eastbound traffic on U.S. Highway 20, Idaho State Police says.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash eastbound US20 at milepost 318. Eastbound lanes of travel are currently blocked, @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/ESl4j51aNm — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) October 29, 2020

Witnesses say traffic is being diverted to the exit. We will post more information here as it becomes available.