Pocatello gets new city clerk

POCATELLO — There’s a new keeper of history at Pocatello City Hall.

At Thursday’s Pocatello City Council Meeting, Councilmembers voted to confirm Mayor Brian Blad’s appointment of Konni Kendell as City Clerk. Konni started with the City of Pocatello as an Administrative Assistant in January 2007 at the Information Desk where she provided support for multiple departments.

In 2011, she moved up to the Deputy Clerk position where she was responsible for preparing City Council meeting minutes, responding to public records requests, and providing administrative support to the Mayor. Now, as City Clerk, she’ll be maintaining the records of the City, issuing City licenses, managing City elections, and more.

“We have a remarkable community and I’m proud to continue my service to citizens as City Clerk,” Konni said.

“Konni understands how the City of Pocatello operates and has the experience and training to succeed as City Clerk,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “She has done an exceptional job in preparing to be Clerk.”

Konni’s first day in her new role will be November 2.

“I look forward to continuing to be a resource for residents to get their questions answered about City government,” said Konni.

Konni is a member of the Association of Idaho Cities and the Idaho City Clerks, Treasurers, Finance Officers Association (ICCTFOA). Recently, she was sworn in as ICCTFOA’s Second Vice President for 2020-2021. She also attended Idaho State University.

Away from work, Konni enjoys spending time with her four sons, Brayden, Kolton, Wyatt, and Chance. She’s also an accomplished singer, producing three compilation albums of her favorite songs, performing with the AF Sharps Choir, and regularly singing The Star-Spangled Banner at local events.