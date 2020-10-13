UPDATE: I-15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts back open

IDAHO FALLS – Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to Roberts is back open.

The road opened just before 9 p.m., according to Idaho State Police.

The road is back open at this time. @ISPHeadquarters https://t.co/rz9NiwEX1q — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) October 13, 2020

The Idaho Transporation Department closed the road between Idaho Falls and Osgood around 3:30 p.m. due to blowing dust and low visibility. Both directions of the highway were closed around 5 p.m. from milepost 119 in Idaho Falls to milepost 135 near Roberts.

A wind advisory remains in effect for parts of eastern Idaho through Tuesday with wind gusts up to 45 mph across the Snake River Plain. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected from noon to 8 p.m. The winds come as forecasters say a fast-moving cold front pushes through the northwest.

The latest road conditions can be found on the ITD website here.