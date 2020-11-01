Man allegedly lies about wife being in labor, authorities discover stolen car, counterfeit cash

IDAHO FALLS — Fake cash, a stolen car, and an apparent fib about a wife being in labor all led to the arrest of a California man in Idaho Falls Thursday.

The incident started when a tow truck driver with Sunkiss Towing was dispatched to pick up Clay Marvin Hunt on Interstate 15 near Dubois.

The tow truck driver tells EastIdahoNews.com that Hunt, driving a white 2015 Audi A4, ran out of gas. Hunt told the truck driver he needed to get to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center because his wife was there giving birth.

The tow truck driver brought the car and Hunt to the Maverick at the corner of Yellowstone Highway and Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Hunt tried paying the tow truck driver with a credit card, but it was declined.

Hunt then paid the tow truck driver with a bill that seemed suspicious. The tow truck driver went into the Maverick store and had a cashier check the bill, which appeared to be real but seemed to have a different texture. He then contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Hunt was then taken to EIRMC to meet up with his supposed wife in labor, but the police were there waiting for him.

When an officer detained Hunt and questioned him about the fake currency, he gave a fictitious name, according to court documents. Hunt explained he did not know the currency was fake and initially said he got the money from his boss at a ranch in Montana. He also told officers about his alleged pregnant wife.

“Clay claimed that his wife was supposed to be at EIRMC having a baby,” according to the report. “(Hunt) claimed that his mom and grandmom told him that his wife was at EIRMC.”

But after investigating, police found no evidence that Hunt had a pregnant wife at EIRMC, police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

With Hunt in custody, police searched his wallet and found seven counterfeit $100 bills with the same serial number. An additional six $100 bills had a second serial number. Police also found an ID for Hunt with his real name in his wallet.

“Clay then admitted that he was on probation and in hiding,” according to court documents.

Police also discovered the Audi had a Montana license plate and did not belong to Hunt. Officers called the owner of the car who said it should be parked outside his house. The owner said he did not give anyone permission to drive the vehicle. Hunt claims the owner allowed him to borrow the car, but the owner said he didn’t even know Hunt.

As police placed Hunt into the back of a patrol vehicle, he allegedly began headbutting and kicking the window. When the officers asked Hunt to stop, he allegedly said he would kick the window out with his steal-toed boots.

Officers then placed leg restraints on Hunt and took him to the Bonneville County Jail.

Prosecutors charged Hunt with felony forgery and felony grand theft. Felony forgery holds up to 14-years in prison if convicted. Felony grand theft is punishable by a minimum of one and up to 20 years in prison.

Although Hunt is charged with a crime, it does not automatically mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hunt remains held in jail on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 10.