Fish and Game looking for duck poachers after carcasses found dumped on road

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

McCAMMON — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game received a report of duck carcasses dumped on the side of Hall Road in McCammon. The report came through the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline on Christmas Day.

Senior Conservation Officer Nick Noll responded to find about a dozen dead ducks — a mixture of common goldeneyes, gadwalls, and mallards. Some of the ducks were cleaned with breast meat removed. Others had been left to waste — a violation of Idaho Code 36-1202 which addresses the wasteful destruction of game birds.

“I just want people to be aware that if you harvest waterfowl, it is the law that you take the edible portions of those birds home with you — in this case, the breast meat,” says Noll. “It’s a shame that these birds were wasted and then thrown off the road in view of the public’s eye.”

Those with information regarding this incident can call the CAP hotline at 1 (800) 632-5999 or Officer Noll at (208) 221-8134.

Callers can remain anonymous, and there is a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.