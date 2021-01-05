Amber Alert issued for missing Wyoming girl

WIND RIVER, Wyoming — Officials in Wyoming have issued an Amber Alert after a 6-year-old girl disappeared.

The Wind River Wyoming Police Department reports that Savone M. Jorgenson was last seen at 11 p.m. Monday night and when family checked on her Tuesday morning, she was gone.

The Wyoming Amber Alert System reports that her window was open and clothes were missing. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves.

Savone is three feet five inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has black hair and a scar on her left eye. The child also has a missing front tooth.

The Wind River Reservation is located in southwestern Wyoming near Lander, Wyoming. The 2,268,000 acres of land comprise the Reservation of thousands of Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapahoe enrolled tribal members.

Anyone with information about Savone’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or The Wind River Police Department (307) 332-6880.