Arrest warrant issued for man who left State Hospital South

BLACKFOOT — Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man who left State Hospital South in Blackfoot.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant on Tuesday for Laithon Dallas Webb, 25, after he left the state psychiatric facility Sunday evening. Webb had been an inmate of Ada County after the violent jacking of a taxi cab that led to a high-speed chase.

A judge found Webb mentally unfit for court proceedings and committed him to State Hospital South. Webb is charged with felony robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of assault and battery on police and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The Blackfoot Police Department said on Sunday that Webb left the hospital around 5 p.m. He was last seen on Cromwell Lane, which runs along the hospital property.

Webb is 5 foot 7, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket.

If you see Webb or know where he might be, do not approach him. Call Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234 or dial 911.