Authorities want your help finding suspect who dumped 34 duck carcasses near Boise

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

GARDEN CITY – Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding the recent dumping of 34 whole and partially field-dressed waterfowl carcasses behind the Fred Meyer store at Glenwood and Chinden in Garden City.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 twenty-four hours a day.

Fish and Game district conservation officer Ben Cadwallader investigated the incident and found 19 whole waterfowl carcasses, mostly mallards, along with 15 others with the breast meat removed. Based on security camera footage of the suspect vehicle, the carcasses were dumped from a pickup truck just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The suspect vehicle is a 2008- to 2010-model Ford Super Duty Extra Cab, dark in color, possibly black, with a white or light color stripe along the running board.

Photo of suspect’s vehicle obtained from Fred Meyer surveillance footage

Evidence was collected at the scene, but Cadwallader hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the incident.

“I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this wanton waste case,” Cadwallader noted.

In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also call the Fish and Game Nampa office at (208) 465-8465 weekdays and Idaho State Police on weekends at (208) 846-7550.