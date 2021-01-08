Hearing to address allegations against Daybell prosecutor continues Friday

ST. ANTHONY — The hearing to determine the status of Special Prosecutor Rob Wood in the Daybell case continues Friday afternoon.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s attorney, Marks Means, and Chad Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, accused Wood of prosecutorial misconduct. Wood, who is also the Madison County prosecuting attorney, denied the allegations and asked for an expedited hearing to clear up the matter. The hearing unfolded through a day-long hearing Wednesday before a judge determined the hearing needed to finish Friday.

The accusations center around an October 2020 conversation Wood had with Lori’s sister, Summer Shiflet, in Arizona. Means and Prior allege that Wood tried to “coerce, unduly influence, coach, and or intimidate” Shiflet. Around the same time, Wood is also alleged to have been inappropriately discussing the case with Lori’s sister-in-law Zulema Pastenes.

The Daybells were not present at the hearing. The couple is charged with felonies related to the concealment, alteration and destruction of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, Lori’s two children. In June, investigators found their bodies buried on Chad’s Salem property.

Friday’s portion of the hearing will be closing arguments from the attorneys before District Judge Steven Boyce will determine if Wood can stay on the case.

You can watch the hearing at 1 p.m. in the player above.