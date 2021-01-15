Restaurant ‘unlike any other in Idaho Falls’ set to open this summer

IDAHO FALLS — A Japanese restaurant “unlike any other in Idaho Falls” is opening this summer in Snake River Landing.

Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi Bar will set up shop at 901 Pier View Drive near Love at First Bite and Bill’s Bike & Run.

“Our menu offers fresh, original dishes,” says Hokkaido manager John Schneider in a news release. “We can’t wait to bring our authentic Ramen and Japanese menu to Idaho Falls. We are unlike any other restaurant in the Idaho Falls area.”

Hokkaido Ramen offers a variety of authentic Japanese ramen dishes, fresh sushi, rice entrees and bubble tea for full-service dining room or carry-out options. The restaurant currently operates in Helena, Bozeman and Great Falls, Montana and plans to open a location in Pocatello at the Rail Crossings Shopping Center near Costco.

“Some people hear ‘ramen’ and think about some chicken bouillon package and some noodles, or anything like that,” says Schneider. “We’re doing the real, authentic, traditional ramen out of Japan. We serve high quality, gourmet wheat noodles – not like the typical noodles you would get in top ramen in the store…To get the broth right is the trickiest part. It’s a process that lasts more than eight hours. It is the core foundation for really top quality, authentic, traditional ramen.”

Hokkaido’s most popular specialty menu selections include Gyoza and Bang Bang Shrimp, and a Tantanmen or the Spicy Beef Ramen. Thinly sliced “ramen eggs” and grilled pork “chashu” are signature accompaniments to any authentic Japanese ramen. “Chashu” is slow-cooked and thinly sliced pork belly, from the same cut as American bacon.

Hokkaido draws its name from the northernmost of Japan’s main islands – a place known for its volcanoes, natural hot springs, skiing and as the birthplace of ramen.

“Hokkaido Ramen has such an exciting and unique menu,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Snake River Landing. “The new restaurant will be an excellent addition to Snake River Landing and Idaho Falls.”

Hokkaido will serve customers seven days a week. Discounts will be offered to first responders and healthcare workers. A specific opening date has not been set. You can find more information on the restaurant here.

Hokkaido also enjoys giving back to the communities in which they open, including offering discounts to first responders and healthcare workers. More information and the Hokkaido Ramen menu is available here.