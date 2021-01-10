Latter-day Saint podcaster discusses show, faith and shares personal story of ex-communication and rebaptism

IDAHO FALLS – You’ve heard his voice, but you may not know his story.

Richie Steadman is a well-known voice for many people in eastern Idaho and across the nation.

He’s a popular radio personality and podcaster residing in the Salt Lake area. Many know him as the co-host of The Lisa Show on 107.9 FM in Salt Lake City and former host of “Radio from Hell on KXRK and K96.

He’s also a performer at the Desert Star Playhouse in Murray, Utah.

But listeners know him best as host of “The Cultural Hall,” a weekly podcast devoted to all things related to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Steadman and his guests show there is nothing off limits as they discuss everything from church doctrine and history to cultural aspects of the faith. The show frequently addresses questions from listeners and offers perspectives on sex, politics and other social issues.

Recent guests on the show include include David Archuleta, Brandon Flowers, the lead singer of the rock band, The Killers, along with church historian Richard Turley and comedian Jim Gaffigan.

In the interview above, Steadman shares how he got started, the show’s evolution, his faith and the story of his ex-communication and rebaptism into the LDS church.

WATCH THE ENTIRE CONVERSATION IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

Visit the show’s website for more information. You can also learn more about Steadman here.