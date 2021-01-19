Local man earns Asian American engineer of the year award

The following is a news release from the Idaho National Laboratory.

Dr. Dong Ding, a senior staff researcher at Idaho National Laboratory, has been named an Asian American Most Promising Engineer. He is one of only four in the U.S. to be recognized this year with the honor. The Asian American Engineer of the Year Awards have taken place each year since 2002 as part of the U.S. National Engineers Week to honor outstanding Asian American professionals in academia, public service, and industries. It is hosted by the Chinese Institute of Engineers/USA and sponsored by corporations and the community.

At INL, Ding leads a group of researchers in electrochemical processing and electrocatalysis for clean energy storage and conversion. He is a principal investigator for multiple projects, including direct funded and Laboratory Directed Research & Development. In addition to his research at INL, Ding is an adjunct professor in the departments of Chemical & Materials Engineering at New Mexico State University and the University of Idaho. He has 89 peer-reviewed publications and holds three U.S. patents and 11 patent applications. Click here to read his full awardee profile.

“Congratulations to Dr. Ding on becoming AAEOY’s Most Promising Engineer of the Year. This is an amazing accomplishment, which publicly recognizes his dedication to scientific innovation. His work will continue to have a tremendous impact on the scientific and energy communities well into the future,” said Dr. John Wagner, INL director.

Traditionally, AAEOY holds a banquet and awards ceremony to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the awardees. However, due to the uncertainty and restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banquet and ceremony have been postponed tentatively to May 2021. View photos and profiles of all this year’s winners at the AAEOY website.