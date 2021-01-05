TODAY'S WEATHER
Pocatello PD wants your help identifying theft suspect

Kalama Hines
Crime Watch

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a suspect connected with a theft in Pocatello several weeks ago.

Pocatello Police report a man in a red hoodie stole four full propane tanks from the Stinker Station on Yellowstone Avenue around midnight on the night of Dec. 22.

He apparently arrived in a white passenger vehicle and cut the lock off of the propane tank storage in front of the store. The tanks are valued at about $50 apiece.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Garner at (208) 234-6100. The reference number is 20-P26527.

