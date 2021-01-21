Pocatello police seeking public help finding two in suspected shooting

POCATELLO — Authorities are asking the public for help finding two men who detectives believe are tied to a shooting in downtown Pocatello early Wednesday morning.

Police reports show at about 2:30 a.m. there was an altercation between three people at a residence at 341 West Clark Street. Two men are suspects in the shooting incident and the third individual was shot in the abdomen, according to a Pocatello Police Department news release.

It’s not clear when the suspects left the scene, however, the victim was rendered first aid by another resident in the home until police arrived. The victim was then taken to Portneuf Medical Center.

The first suspect, according to police, is a white male in his early 40s, He is 5-foot-5 with a stocky build and has grayish-brown hair. He was seen wearing a flannel jacket and has tattoos on his face and arms.

The second suspect is a white male in his 20s, police said. He is 5-foot-10 with a medium build, fair-colored skin and reddish-blonde hair. He was seen wearing a dark heavy coat.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (208) 234.6100.